Police have issued an appeal after a man went missing in Bexhill today (Friday, July 12).

Sussex Police tweeted this evening to say that 52-year-old Gary Taylor, who was with his carer, disappeared in the town shortly after noon.

Gary Taylor. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police SUS-191207-182731001

Police said he was later seen boarding the 12.11pm train from Bexhill towards Ashford International.

Anyone who sees him should call 999, quoting serial 719 of 12/07.