Arrests over robbery at shop near Rye

Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery near Rye.

Police said a 21-year-old man from Broadstairs in Kent has been arrested on suspicion of robbery in Iden near Rye on Wednesday (August 8).

Another man, a 26-year-old man of no fixed address, has also been arrested on suspicion of the robbery.

Police said at around 5.20pm on Wednesday two men walked into Iden Stores in Iden and threated staff with a handgun and an axe. They left on foot with cash.

Inspector Jon Gillings said: “Any witnesses to the robbery or anyone who saw any suspicious vehicles in the area are asked to contact police online quoting Operation Grangeway.”