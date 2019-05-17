Baby Archie charity gift

From: Michael Foster DL, Joint Patron, Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link, Cambridge Gardens

I know that our townsfolk will be delighted at the safe arrival of ‘Baby Archie Sussex’ and congratulations to Meghan and Harry from us all.

I know the Royal couple have suggested that if those who would wish to recognise the birth by a gift are so-minded, a gift to charity may be appropriate.

As readers will know, we in Hastings are twinned with Hastings Sierra Leone and our Friendship Link supports the maternity facility in Hastings Sierra Leone, which is pretty basic but is helping save many of our fellow global citizens who are born in that disadvantaged land and where around eight in every hundred babies die at birth, 14 more in a hundred die before they are five and one in every hundred mothers dies during childbirth.

May I invite my fellow Hastingers to contribute to the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link specifically to the cause of the Hastings Sierra Leone Maternity Unit. Already £250 has been raised and it would be great if we could offer £1,000 or maybe more at this joyful time. It’s worth remembering that £1,000 would employ three maternity nurses for a year in our twin town.

Donations may be sent to the Hon Secretary HSLFL, Oaklands, Rock Lane, Hastings TN35 4NY made out to the Hastings Sierra Leone Friendship Link and if you want to learn more or be part of the twinning link, please visit www.hastingshastings.org.uk. Donations can also be made online at the Link’s website.