Bad weather affects Hastings Fat Tuesday Umbrella Parade but the fun goes on

Heavy rain and high winds on Sunday morning as the area caught the tail-end of Storm Freya meant one of the highlights of the Hastings fat Tuesday festival had to be re-structured,

The Preservation Sunday Umbrella Parade, which should have seen a colourful procession of musicians, dancers and decorated umbrellas, making its way from the Stade along the sea-front, was moved indoors to St Mary in the Castle.

People had previously taken part in a series of workshops which helped them create their eye-catching umbrellas.

But those taking part still had a great time and many people turned out to enjoy the spectacle.

Annoyingly, the last Sunday of February, when Preservation Sunday usually falls, was warm and sunny.

The irony, was not lost on local resident who commented: “An umbrella parade cancelled due to the rain - that’s quite something.”

