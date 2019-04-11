Banned Hastings motorist convicted for dangerous driving in Eastbourne and failing to stop after accident

A disqualified driver has been convicted of dangerous driving and failing to stop after ah accident according to a court document.

Jake Moore, 20, of Southwater Road, St Leonards, pleaded guilty to driving a Mercedes car dangerously on the Langney Rise Roundabout, on the A259, at Eastbourne, and on St Anthony’s Avenue, Seaside Road, and Lottbridge Drove, Eastbourne, on December 18. He also pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance and guilty to failing to stop after the vehicle was involved in an accident where damage was caused to street railings.

Court news. NNL-170515-160043001

He was committed to Lewes Crown Court for sentencing on April 26 and released on bail.

