Battle Abbey’s ‘impressive’ GCSE results

Battle Abbey School again saw a hugely impressive set of GCSE results this year.

It said 39 per cent of all grades achieved were at A* and A (7 to 9 on the new grading system), up eight per cent from last year.

Battle Abbey School students with their results SUS-180823-110548001

Overall 97 per cent of pupils achieved five GCSE grades including maths and English with 93 per cent of all grades at A* to C (9-4 equivalent).

Headmaster David Clark said: “Our nationally recognised art department made a particularly strong showing with the cohort achieving A* to B equivalent across the board, but success was spread right across the academic departments with our biology, chemistry, music, higher science, textiles, statistics, PE, higher French, higher Spanish, Latin, Chinese and religious studeies (RS) cohorts all achieving 100 per cent A* to C.

“Particular mention should go to Louis Choron who achieved 10 A* grades, Thea Thompson with nine A* grades and and Daisy Chitty Williams with eight A* grades or equivalent. Other notable achievers where Rhian Perry, Charlie Levett, Alice Leary and James Ward, though in reality the whole cohort is worthy of praise for turning in a truly excellent set of GCSE results.

“Today isn’t, of course, solely about the level of highest grades achieved but the real wins for us come in assisting those pupils to make grades they wouldn’t have thought achievable this time last year. In this way it is some of the C and B grades that are most rewarding, particularly where we have seen pupils grow in confidence and flourish throughout their time with us. It’s lovely to share so many individual triumphs with students and their families this morning.

“We had high hopes for our GCSE cohort. They are an industrious group with bags of natural ability who have worked extremely hard in the run-up to the exams, and we are delighted that their efforts have paid off. Great credit goes of course to our teachers, pupils and parents for their extraordinary commitment to these achievements. We are suitably excited about the potential they represent as part of our sixth form.”