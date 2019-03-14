Battle councillor stepping down after more than 40 years’ service to town council

Councillor is stepping down after long-standing tenure

Paula Fisher started working for the council in 1976 as an assistant to the town clerk.

She then began serving as councillor for the Watch Oak ward in 2001 and enjoyed a successful two years as town mayor between 2005 and 2007.

Paula also represented the council on the Battle Abbey Advisory Committee, Battle Area Sports Centre Management Committee and Community Transport.

Prior to becoming a councillor, Paula was town clerk for 25 years, retiring in April 2000.

Over the years, Paula has been heavily involved in the work of a number of voluntary organisations in the town and held the role as chairman of the Battle Local Action Plan Steering Group.

She is also a member of Saxonwood WI.

Paula, who moved from Berkshire to Battle in 1969, retired from the council in September 2014 and was co-opted again in September 2015.

She said: “After all these years it’s hard to step down. I will miss it.

“I have a great love of Battle, live in the High Street and am always interested in meeting people. It’s a lovely, friendly town.

“I tried to step down in 2014 but missed being on the council so much I came back.”

Paula is currently involved in trying to resurrect the Friends of the Almonry Group.

She said: “I was town clerk when we moved to the Almonry from elsewhere in the High Street.

“I have a great love of the building.

“The group has been around for a while but been redundant for around 10 years.”

The inaugural meeting of the new Friends of The Almonry Group is to take place tomorrow (Saturday, March 16) at The Almonry from 11am.

Councillor David Furness, chairman of Battle Town Council, said: “Paula is not only a fellow councillor but a friend to many on the council.

“Her term of office as town clerk and then as a councillor has been one of eminent duty to the town and she achieved a great deal.

“I have no doubt that Paula will keep the council on its toes and will in retirement show her love for Battle and its residents. She will be missed.”

