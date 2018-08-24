Battle GP surgery ranked as one of the best in country in poll

A GP surgery in Battle has been rated as one of the best GP practices in England, according to results of a NHS England poll.

Martins Oak Surgery in High Street, was ranked as the fourth best across the country.

The findings come from the 2018 GP Patient Survey, an independent annual poll that involves more than a million people a year.

The poll covered more than 7,000 surgeries across the country.

Carey Sinclair, practice manager, said: “It was a wonderful surprise when we found out and an unexpected pat on the back.

“We are so grateful to all of our patients who have taken their time to fill out the questionnaires, as they care so much about the surgery.

“We are very proud of the service that we offer. It works both ways, as we have absolutely wonderful patients and a wonderful team of doctors and receptionists.”

Dr David Warden, chairman of NHS Hastings and Rother Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), said: “Congratulations to Martins Oak Surgery, this is a fantastic result and a real testament from the people that matter most, their patients.

“This is the second year running that a surgery from Hastings and Rother CCG has been in the top 10 of this national survey, after Northiam surgery last year, and shows the great work, and focus on patients, being done here.”

The GP Patient Survey is an independent survey run by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England.

Participants are asked a series of questions about their GP practice covering issues such as ease of getting an appointment, how well they felt they were treated, awareness of online services and ratings of care. A total of 99.2 per cent of patients at Martins Oak Surgery said their overall experience of the surgery was good, and 100 per cent felt their needs were met during their last general practice appointment.