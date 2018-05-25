Battle Medieval Fayre to return this bank holiday weekend

The annual two-day Battle Medieval Fayre is back as part of a bumper bank holiday weekend in Battle.

Held at the Battle Abbey Green, the event will take place on Sunday, May 27 and Monday, May 28.

Entry is completely free and is based upon the idea of a fayre – as somewhere to meet friends, entertain family members, amuse children, eat, drink and buy good things.

The fayre will also offer stalls, games and entertainment throughout both days.

The entertainment will be a mix of juggling, jestings and general tomfoolery.

On top of that, there will be talks by Hands on History – a group that brings history to life in primary schools in East Sussex – as well as an opportunity to see and try on medieval armour and weaponry.

Battle’s very own Knights of the Realm will be around throughout the weekend strutting their stuff to ‘boos’ and ‘cheers’ from the crowd encouraging them in their chivalrous endeavours.

In addition to all of this, 1066 Falconry will be present throughout and 1066 Lacemakers will be demonstrating the delicate art of lacemaking.

If that does not take your fancy then maybe potters allowing young ones the opportunity to throw a pot will. There will also be others games and facepainting available for the children.

On Monday, at approximately 1pm, the May Queen and her entourage – accompanied by the Section Five Drummers – will process down Battle High Street.

After the crowning of the May Queen, at about 1.30pm, the children will demonstrate how maypoling should be done.

On Facebook, organisers of the medieval fayre said: “Looking forward to seeing you all there on bank holiday Sunday and Monday.”

The Battle Medieval Fayre is not the only reason to be in Battle this weekend.

On Friday night, it is the return of Every Last Friday where musicians will be roaming around various town venues. Visitors have the opportunity to stay in one place to see all the acts or following their favourite act around various venues in Battle.

Then on Saturday, the artistic entertainers of Streets of Battle will be returning to showcase the finest in street arts.

Both these events will also be free to attend.