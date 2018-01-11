Battle panto players let their hair down

Out There Productions did not disappoint with this year’s Rapunzel panto at Battle Rapunzel, as four near sell-out performances demonstrated.

Written and produced by Avril and Gary Crawford using local talent. The script was current, funny, fresh and original, while sticking to the expected storyline and containing the usual much-loved slapstick that audiences expect.

Rob Dyer said: “The musical numbers were well selected, especially a delightful rendition of “When I Grow Up” sung by Young Rapunzel (Nancy Dyer) as she morphed into her older self played superbly throughout by Maisie Weston.

Some hilarious moments were provided as usual by the Dame (Reggie Regelous) who is a pro at audience interaction with many quick ad-libs throughout and cunning references to Honey-G!

“Youtube blogger and now MTV “Single AF” star Elliot Crawford provided some good humour also, especially during the flour scene, and his interaction with the younger members of the audience was endearing to see.

“The King (Craig Gibbons) and Prince (Robert Eldridge) were well played and admirably suited their roles.

“The choreography by Amanda Fairless (who also played the Witch) was superb and all the backing dancers / villagers helped give the production a real professional feel. It was great to see so much local talent in one place.”