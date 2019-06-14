Battle primary school pupils lobby MP on climate change

Battle and Langton Primary School pupils lobbied their MP on climate change and environmental issues.

The pupils spent a week learning about the importance of the natural environment around the world and the issue of climate change.

They invited Mr Merriman to their Friday morning assembly so they could present him with letters they had written asking him to take their concerns to government.

The pupils spoke to the MP about their biggest worries which included the loss of habitats for endangered species, deforestation, reducing greenhouse gases, investing in renewable energy and the impact of plastics on the environment.

After the visit, Mr Merriman said: “It was great to hear such impassioned speeches about protecting the environment from the pupils of Battle and Langton Primary school.

“They have clearly learnt a lot during their environment week and it has had a big impact on them.

“I was able to tell them what the government is already doing to reduce plastic waste and its proposals to cut down single use items such as water bottles and plastic straws.

“I also told them that the UK already gets over 40 per cent of its energy from renewable sources but we discussed

that we need increase this figure as well as persuade other countries such as China to reduce rather than increase their use of carbon-based fuels.

“We all agreed that there is so much work to be done around the world to combat climate change and protect our environment but with simple lifestyle changes we can all make a difference.

“I am pleased that Battle and Langton pupils wanted to talk to their local MP about doing more to protect our precious global environment. I have promised to return to Battle and Langton in the near future to help them build their new fruit and vegetable beds to continue in their good work.”