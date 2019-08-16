Battle reader’s concern that Victorian values are coming back in schools

From: John Gately, Harold Terrace, Battle

My heart sank when I read about East Sussex Council’s plan to extend its Careers Hub to cover Primary School children from the age of five. FIVE! Quote “The initiative will concentrate on exposing children to career related learning and employability skills” etc etc etc. Anti-educational gobbleydook. What about having fun learning about life in general, in all sectors including sport and the arts, to enable children to become well rounded adults, not units for corporate enrichment?

Charles Dickens wrote about the Gradgrind system of the 3 “R” s (riting reading and rithmatic) designed to enable kids to be able to work the mill machinery but nothing else. Is this what we are going back to? In a much more sophisticated and nuanced way of course, but still the same purpose. Train them for work. Don’t train them to think and be independently minded. Too risky.