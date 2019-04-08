Battle woman sentenced for assault and causing damage to a property

Kathleen Butlin, 52, of Mountjoy, Battle, pleaded guilty to assault by beating, according to a court document

The offence took place at Battle on October 19. She also pleaded guilty to causing £700 damage to front and rear doors of a property in Battle on the same date. In addition she pleaded guilty to using threatening behaviour at Battle on October 12.

Court news. NNL-160706-163936001

She was fined £140 and ordered to pay £700 in compensation. Magistrates also issued a restraining order.

See also: Stunning St Leonards Bath House property on the market for £1.5 million

See also: Driver handed hefty fine for using his mobile phone at wheel on busy St Leonards road