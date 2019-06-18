Beaches, streets and public areas in Rother get a clean sweep thanks to funding initiative

Community groups in Rother received financial help from the council to clean up streets, beaches and public areas.

Rother District Council (RDC) secured £16,000 of Government funding to provide equipment and support to volunteer groups wishing to carry out community-clean ups.

Eighteen groups benefited from the funding, including volunteers from the Strandliners and Surfers Against Sewage.

Thirty eight volunteers filled almost 50 bags with more than 330kg of rubbish collected in clean-ups at Pett Level, Winchelsea Beach and along the banks of the River Rother around Rye.

The funding enabled RDC to provide equipment such as brooms, sacks, litter picks, gloves, high-visibility jackets and chewing gum-removing freeze spray.

While the one-off funding for the scheme has now been allocated, RDC is still able to support volunteer groups that want to litter pick in their area. Cllr Kathryn Field, RDC cabinet member for environment and transport, said:

“There’s a wealth of groups in the district who feel passionately about their communities.

“We’ve had positive feedback on the clean-ups which have taken place so far, which have had a quite dramatic impact on improving streets, beaches, river banks and other public areas.

“I’d urge any other groups which would like to get involved to get in touch to see if we can help them improve their local environment.”

Volunteers should not attempt to collect dangerous items such as needles and glass.

For more information visit https://my.rother.gov.uk