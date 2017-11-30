Beckley teen’s debut single success

A teenage singer has burst into the limelight with her debut single.

Erin Bloomer’s track, Right Love, Wrong Time has reached more than a quarter of a million streams on Spotify since its release this summer.

The 15-year-old is making waves in America too, with her track being added to the US Top 20 FM playlist, alongside Selena Gomez, Clean Bandit and Rita Ora.

Country Rebel, the world’s largest country music network, praised one of the singer’s YouTube cover versions in its online blog, saying that the ‘15-year-old singer with surreal talent delivered a jaw-dropping rendition of ‘Hallelujah’.

Erin is also a BBC Radio Introducing Artist and was airplayed as Track of The Day on the BBC’s Drive Time show.

She won the Amazing Radio audition poll for emerging artists and has been performing live over the summer in Kent and Sussex.

Erin is an Instagram singer and started her online account, @erinsinging_ in summer 2015 when she was just 13.

She amassed more than 2,000 followers in the first week.

She has been featured on several prominent singing Instagram sites and her burgeoning following has now topped more than 100,000.

Her followers are world-wide, with regular commenters from America, France, Germany, Spain, China, Poland and Israel.

Erin attended Vinehall School for eight years, where she learned to play the piano, guitar and sang in many concerts and theatre productions.

She went on to join Cranbrook School in September 2015.

Erin will be at The Barrow House, Kent, in the New Year to showcase her latest music.

People can listen to her track for free using the Soundcloud link from her website, www.erinbloomer.com or add it to their streaming playlist.

For bookings and information, email info@erinbloomer.com.