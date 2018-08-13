Being heroes just for one day to help St Michael’s Hospice

People turned out in force on Sunday in a heroic effort to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice.

Donning superhero costumes they took on a 5k fun run as well as tackling a series of giant inflatable obstacles in Alexandra Park.

St Michael's Hospice's KAPOW held in Alexandra Park. Photo by Sid Saunders. SUS-180813-070159001

It was all part of Kapow! - a brand new summer challenge event.

Lou-P Fitness organised a fun warm up before the event got underway, getting contestants pumped up with some inspiring theme tunes.

Kirsty Williams, from the hospice said: “The event was the perfect way to get a group of friends and family together and have fun while supporting the hospice.”

Pictures by Sid Saunders.