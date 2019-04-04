Bexhill charity dog walk in memory of Battle toddler

A memorial dog walk in honour of a toddler who died of cancer will be held next month.

Sarah Dyer is holding the event in Bexhill on May 12 to remember two-year-old Thomas Lawson, from Battle.

The youngster died in February 2017.

Just three months earlier, Thomas was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a form of blood cancer.

Sarah, who is a friend of Thomas’ family members, said next month’s fundraiser will start at the Bexhill Sea Angling Club from 10.30am at the bottom of Galley Hill.

The dog walk will finish at the Polegrove where a fun dog show will take place, as well as other activities, in aid of three charities, namely Children with Cancer Fund, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, based in Lewes, and Macmillan Cancer Support.

A similar event in Bexhill last June raised more than £1,000 for Children with Cancer Fund.

Sarah said: “I must thank Rother Prints for donating my flyers and posters, as well as all the shops and businesses that have donated to my raffle.”

Sarah is also holding a series of separate fundraising events over the coming months.

On April 28 she will be walking from Southease to Eastbourne for Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare.

On June 8, she will be undertaking a 26-mile hike from Brighton racecouse to Eastbourne for Macmillan.

The following day, June 9, Sarah is participating in Race For Life in Alexandra Park for Cancer Research UK and for the same charity, is taking part in a 54-mile trek from Arundel to Winchester on June 22 and 23.

On August 31 and September 1, Sarah is taking part in the South Coast Challenge for Clic Sargent.

For more details visit Sarah’s fundraising page by clicking here.

