Bexhill Lions reach out to young people by holding open meeting

Bexhill Lions Club is hosting an open meeting on Saturday January 19 aimed at young people, aged 18-35 who have an interest in volunteering and getting involved in the local community.

The meeting, to be hosted by Lion Steve Allen and Aaron Pape will be held at the Town Hall Square Social Club (formerly the British Legion Club), Town Hall Square at 1pm.

SEE ALSO: Beast from the East could be set to return with freezing blast expected.

Membership Director David Burstow explained: “We are aware that there are young people in Bexhill who would like to be involved in community projects and fundraising events, but don’t want to become full members of an organisation.

“These young people are looking for a more informal approach and want to make things happen themselves.

Our “Young Lions” initiative will allow the group to decide what they want to support and how they want to raise funds.

“Under the banner of Bexhill Lions Club we will provide mentorship, guidance and support.

“This initial meeting will allow them to discuss amongst themselves how they would like the group to develop.

“There is no obligation to join the Bexhill Lions, so just come along and see what you think.

“This is an exciting opportunity for the group to make a difference, have fun, meet new friends and develop their skills.

We look forward to seeing many new faces at the meeting.”

To learn more about Bexhill Lions and the work they do, visit www.bexhill-lions.org or call Lion Rick on 0845 833 9591.

See also: Man had knife in town centre shop

See also: Unwanted black cats face another year without a loving home.