Bexhill man found dead at bottom of stairs

A 75-year-old Bexhill man died from a severe brain haemorrhage after falling down stairs outside his flat, an inquest heard.

Michael Noonan, of Sackville Road, Bexhill, died on August 14, 2018.

An ambulance arrived on scene within five minutes but paramedics could not save Michael Noonan, an inquest heard

An inquest into his death, held in Hastings on Tuesday (March 5), heard he was found at the bottom of stairs outside his flat by his neighbour Rhys Howells at approximately 10.15pm.

Mr Howells told the inquest he called for an ambulance at 10.20pm and gave Mr Noonan CPR until it arrived.

He added: “It looked like he had fallen backwards.”

He added: “The ambulance arrived about five minutes later.”

Detective sergeant Tod Stewart said Mr Noonan was pronounced dead at 10.56pm.

Assistant coroner for East Sussex Fiona King returned a conclusion of accidental death.

