Bexhill Poppy Run wins high praise from the Mayor

Bexhill Mayor Cllr Abul Azad was on hand to present prizes at the recent Poppy Half Marathon in Bexhill on Saturday November 10.

Cllr Azad commented: “It was a great honour to be there and I was delighted to be taking part.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the sponsors, who have been very generous and with their continued support have made this race possible. “I would also like to thank the volunteers and marshals who helped keep the race on track and helped all the runners along the way. Without them the race would not have happened.

“At the end of the race I was given the honour of awarding the prizes to the participants of the race. Thanks must go to the organisers who put the wonderful event for our community.”

