Bexhill road in lockdown as armed police negotiate with 'man on a roof'

A Bexhill road is in lockdown as armed police negotiate with a man on the roof of a house.

London Road has been closed in both directions since around 6pm, according to a Sussex Police spokesman, when officers were called to a property after reports of suspicious activity allegedly involving a firearm.

Police

The road was closed 'as a precaution to ensure the safety of officers and the public', the spokesman said, while officers entered the building.

A small quantity of cannabis was found and items required to produce the drug, but no firearms.

The spokesman said officers were speaking to a man on the roof of the property, who was still there as of 7.10pm, but there was no threat to neighbouring residents.

Enquiries were ongoing to determine the root of the firearm fears, the spokesman added.