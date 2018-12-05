Bexhill Wetherspoons rated as best in Sussex

The Picture Playhouse in Bexhill has been rated as the best Wetherspoons pub in Sussex by TripAdvisor users.

The Playhouse, which opened in 2017 at a cost of £3 million, has an impressive rating of four out of five, with 49 per cent of customers rating it as being ‘excellent’.

One customer said: “First visit to this new Wetherspoons and was quite impressed. Cavernous building has been renovated well and is presently still looking good. Lots of nooks and crannies and even a rooftop bar. Inevitably busy but food arrived very quickly.”

“Beautiful meals here. The portions are generous and the staff very helpful and friendly,” commented another customer.

It was in stark contrast to the Hastings Wetherspoons - the John Logie Baird - which criticised by many and rated as number 11 from 13 Sussex Wetherspoons.

