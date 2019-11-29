Bexhill woman suffers life-threatening injuries in collision on A21 near Hurst Green

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision on the A21 near Hurst Green.

At around 2.45pm yesterday (Thursday, November 28), a black Peugeot travelling southbound was in collision with a silver Vauxhall Vivaro van heading northbound on the A21 London Road, just south of Hurst Green.

Police said the driver of the Peugeot, a 38-year-old woman from Bexhill, and the passenger of the Vauxhall Vivaro, a 69-year-old woman from Wadhurst, both suffered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro, a 46-year-old man from Hawkhurst, uffered minor injuries.

Police said all three were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for further treatment.

The A21 was closed for seven hours while emergency services responded to the collision.

PC Richard Trundle said: “Police acknowledge the significant impact that the road closure may have on road users and the community, particularly as the collision occurred close to school pupil collection time.

“Officers are grateful for the patience and understanding of the public while they conducted their investigation.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision, who may have seen either vehicle involved being driven prior to the collision, or anyone who stopped at the scene to assist is asked to contact police by emailing collisions.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.co.uk or calling 101 quoting Operation Melbury.