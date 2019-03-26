Big hearted eight year old helps homeless by taking on Hastings Half Marathon Mini Run.

Eight year old Harry Leigh took part in the Hastings Half Marathon Mini Run on Sunday to raise more than £200 for the Seaview Project, which helps to support homeless people locally.

Harry is a pupil at St Mary Star of the Sea school. Mum Kerri Leigh said: “Harry understands that not everyone is as fortunate as him and he wanted to raise some money and make a difference to the lives of the local people of Hastings. “

The Seaview Project is an open access wellbeing centre offering help and inspiration for people living on society’s margins. The charity helps those in need of housing get a home. For more about Seaview and the work it does in the local community, visit www.seaviewproject.co.uk.

