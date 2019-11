A body was discovered at a park in East Sussex yesterday – here’s what we know so far.

Officers were called to Landport Recreation Ground in Lewes at just after 12.30pm, after the body was discovered by a passer-by.

The death is being treated as unexplained, Sussex Police has confirmed today, and officers remain in the area today conducting an investigation.

Officers have been going door-to-door, residents have said.

Police have confirmed that further updates will be issued later today.

Officers at the scene in Lewes yesterday. 'Picture: Peter Cripps

Picture: Peter Cripps