Body found in bin at East Sussex park: here’s what we know so far

A body was discovered in a bin at a park in East Sussex yesterday – here’s what we know so far.

Officers were called to Landport Recreation Ground in Lewes at just after 12.30pm, after the body was discovered by a passer-by.

The death is being treated as unexplained, Sussex Police has confirmed today, and officers remain in the area today conducting an investigation.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are in attendance at a recreation ground off Landport Road, Lewes, following the discovery of a body in a bin reported by a passer-by shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday (November 13).

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are being made to identify the body and trace next of kin.”

A Lewes Town Council spokesman said the council was shocked by the discovery.

Officers at the scene in Lewes yesterday. 'Picture: Peter Cripps

“The council is understandably shocked and we understand the feelings among the public,” said a spokesman.

They added: “We are confident that the police investigation will be carried out professionally and we all look forward to the reassurance of eventually learning more facts.”

The death has sparked an outpouring of grief on social media. Resident Denise Welch said on Facebook that it was ‘so sad’.

Amy Fosberry also said: “Wish I stayed in Peacehaven now – it’s the local park, could of been anything though. Time will tell I guess.”

Picture: Peter Cripps

The Express understands the body was discovered by a dog walker and that the the police are treating the investigation as a potential murder enquiry, a standard procedure in an unexplained death.