Body found in Sussex believed to be missing firefighter Anthony Knott

A body has been found in Sussex and is believed to be that of missing firefighter Anthony Knott.

A member of the public alerted the police at 9.41am today (January 10), to the body of a man in the water at Denton Island.

A police spokesman said: “Sussex Police has recovered a body from the River Ouse at Newhaven.

“Sadly, police believe the body to be that of missing 33-year-old Anthony Knott from Orpington.”

Detective Inspector Mark Rosser said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Anthony at this difficult time.

“We too are saddened by this update and would ask the public and media to respect the families’ privacy at this time.

“We would like to thank the public for their tremendous support with our investigation into the disappearance of Anthony, along with our partner agencies and volunteers who assisted with the search.”