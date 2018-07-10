Boost for horse rescue charity

Brownbread Horse Rescue, Ashburnham, was overwhelmed to receive a donation of £665 to help with its work in providing unwanted horses and ponies with a home,

The money came from the proceeds of a raffle held during an event run by equine vet Reuben Whitaker and his wife Sarah at Powdermills Hotel, Battle on July 4.

Reuben and Sarah recently set up their equine practice in Northiam and have taken on many new clients who were originally with Senlac Vets in Battle who have now ceased to treat horses.

Tony Smith, Chairman of Trustees, Brownbread Horse Rescue Charity, welcomed the donation and said: “It is very appropriate that Brownbread should have been the recipients of this donation as Julie Cowpland the owner of Powdermills Hotel has been a very generous supporter of the Charity over many years.

“Brownbread would like to thank all the donors of the amazing raffle prizes and all those who supported the event and contributed to the donation.

“The Charity’s veterinary bill has already exceeded £6,000 this year.

“People are welcome to visit us but please call us first on 01424 892381 .”

The picture above shows Reuben handing over the cash to Sonja Liebig, at the Rescue Centre who is holding Mavis the pony who was rescued close to death .

Based in Ashburnham, near Battle, Brownbread is a charity dedicated to safeguarding the welfare of horses and ponies.

The rescue centre is set in 50 acres of pasture with 21 stables for the individual care of every horse, pony or donkey.

The Rescue Centre not only provide sanctuary for animals who have been mistreated, but are also a valuable resource to horse lovers.

The charity celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2012.