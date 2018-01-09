BREAKING: Hunting dogs 'out of control' at cat sanctuary, says charity

A cat sanctuary in Brede has criticised a local hunt group saying a pack of dogs was 'out of control' on its grounds this evening (Tuesday).

According to the Celia Hammond Animal Trust Hastings, a group of huntsmen with a pack of dogs entered the charity's Greenacres Rehoming Centre and Sanctuary in Stubbs Lane at around 4pm.

Charity founder Celia Hammond says hunting groups are 'forbidden' from entering the charity's grounds, where many of its cats and other animals are kept loose. The charity says it has fears for the safety of the animals in its care and described the hunting dogs as 'out of control'.

Sussex Police confirmed it was called to an incident involving dogs at the sanctuary this evening but officers found no criminal offences had taken place. Police added no animals were reported as injured at the scene and no further allegations of crime were made by those involved.

A police spokesman said: "We had a call at 4pm on Tuesday (January 9) about some dogs which had inadvertently strayed on to a property at Stubb Lane, Brede, from a hunt. The dogs were rounded up by the hunt staff with police assistance. The huntmaster apologised to the property owner, and there has been no report of any injury or damage or of any criminal offence being committed. "

It is not currently clear what hunt group owns the dogs involved in the incident, but a local hunt group has been contacted for comment.