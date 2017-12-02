BREAKING NEWS: ‘Basejumper’ injured after colliding with Beachy Head cliff

Coastguard rescue teams are currently at Beachy Head after a member of the public saw a basejumper hit the cliff.

The coastguard helicopter from Lidd and rescue teams from Newhaven and Birling Gap are currently dealing with an ‘ongoing situation’, a HM Coastguard spokesman confirmed.

They added: “We recevied a 999 call at 2.50pm reporting that a basejumper has hit the cliff.”

The exact nature of the male basejumper’s injuries are not yet known, but the coastguard spokesman confirmed that he is conscious.

The ambulance service has been called to the scene.

Basejumping, or BASE jumping, typically involves parachuting or flying with a wingsuit from a height.

More to follow.