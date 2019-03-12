Brexit no deal is still the best option says Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin

With MP’s set to make a crucial vote on accepting the Prime Minister’s new deal on Brexit tonight Wetherspoons boss Tim martin is still insisting the ‘no deal’ is the best option.

The businessman visited the Hastings Wetherspoons in January to speak to local people and his views got wide support from those attending.

He has now re-inforced his stand-point in the Wetherspoons News magazine, which is claimed to be read by two million Wetherspoons customers across the country.

Mr Martin said: “It is certain that the UK will be financially far better off by choosing no deal.

“The hard mathematics demonstrate, beyond doubt, that no deal leaves the public and the UK better off on day one after Brexit.

“The UK will immediately gain by non-payment of the proposed £39 billion, for which lawyers have repeatedly confirmed there is no legal liability.

“No deal allows parliament, on March 29, to slash import taxes on over 12,000 non-EU products including oranges, rice, coffee, wine and children’s clothing.

“Ending these tariffs will immediately reduce shop prices to UK consumers.

“Most importantly, no deal allows the UK to regain control of historic fishing grounds, where 60 percent of fish today are landed by EU boats.

Pictured is Tim Martin making his point to Wetherspoons customers at the John Logie Baird in Hastings.

