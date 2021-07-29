Bright young talents stage Matilda The Musical JR in Eastbourne

Nicola Turner

Spokeswoman Susie Blundell said: “Based on the beloved book Matilda by Roald Dahl and adapted from the award-winning full-length musical, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR tells the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

“Goldmans is one of the first groups in the country to be granted the rights to perform the show and are thrilled to be presenting the show at the beautiful Birley Centre.

“The cast comprises of performers aged eight-18, who are about to embark on an intense ten-day rehearsal period. Matilda will be played by Nicola Turner, who is no stranger to the role, having played it professionally on the UK tour of the show in 2019.

“This abridged version of the show runs at approximately 70 minutes, and with a range of show times across three days, is suitable for all ages: Wednesday, August 4, 7pm, Thursday August, 5, 11am and 3pm and Friday, August 6, 2pm and 5pm. Tickets are available now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/goldmans-stage-school

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical JR is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International (Europe).”