Britain’s Got Talent stars visit Hastings to deliver anti-drugs message

Britain’s Got Talent stars the Jive Aces stopped off at Hastings last weekend to get their anti-drugs message across using the power of music.

Recently back from their sell-out American tour and celebrating 21 years together in the same line-up, Essex-born Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalists The Jive Aces played in a windy town centre on Sunday opposite Costa Coffee.

The Jive Aces have supported the Truth About Drugs campaign for 20 years, giving concerts all over the world to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and the solutions to the drug problems.

In that time they have achieved huge success by selling out the Royal Albert Hall, performing for the Queen and working with the likes of Hollywood stars John Travolta and Van Morrison.

The Jive Aces (comprised of lead singer Ian Clarkson, double bass player Ken Smith, saxophonist John Fordham, trombonist Alex Douglas, pianist Vince Hurley and drummer Peter Howell) – who are renowned for their colourful yellow suits – have been together now for 21 years and first met as teenagers.

The six-piece, who are all Scientologists, love to make feel-good music.

In fact their song Bring Me Sunshine was prescribed by a doctor in Seattle to cheer up patients suffering with depression.

The Truth About Drugs is a youth drug education and drug prevention campaign sponsored by the Church of Scientology.

The programme educates children as young as six on the dangers of drugs, and encourages them to stay drug-free.

Lead singer Ian Clarkson said: “People look up to musicians and see them taking drugs and think that they then have to use them to be a great artist.

“What they don’t realise is that without drugs they would be a lot happier, play a lot better and live a lot longer.”

Ian continued: “When I was a teenager, I used to smoke grass and drink alcohol, but that lead me to unhappiness. I gave it all up. I then realised that it was imperative as a musician to take action against this social plague and so we have been supporting the campaign for over 20 years. Like most artists we want to change the world for the better through our art.”

