British Heart Foundation is calling readers to get on their bikes

From: Matt McMahon, BHF Event Organiser

Almost 23,000 people in the South East of England are killed each year by heart and circulatory disease and 960,000 people are living with its burden, so the need to fund life saving research into these devastating conditions is urgent.

We are calling on readers to become British Heart Foundation (BHF) champions by taking part in the BHF London to Brighton Off-Road Bike Ride on September 21.

With less than four weeks to go, over 2,000 cyclists have already signed up to take on the challenge and help save millions of lives across the UK.

The event will see floods of people joining forces as they cycle from Kempton Park Racecourse in London to Hove Lawns in Brighton.

There will be something on offer for cyclists of all abilities, with technical sections to delight the off-road professional – but at 110km, the event also presents an achievable challenge for those new to the sport.

For every mile you cycle, you will be helping to fund life saving research that will end the devastation caused by heart and circulatory disease once and for all. By taking on this challenge, we will finally see a day where families aren’t torn apart by conditions like diabetes, stroke, vascular dementia and coronary heart disease.

If you’re feeling inspired and want to help us put the brakes on heart and circulatory disease, visit www.bhf.org.uk/L2BOffRoad for more information.