Battle’s final bank closure to cause ‘devastating knock on effect’

The decision to close the last remaining bank in Battle is ‘bitterly disappointing’, according to the chariman of Battle Town Council.

Councillor David Furness made the comments after Natwest announced plans to close the Battle branch, on High Street, on May 24, 2018, and the Rye branch, on High Street, on June 21, 2018.

He said: “This will have a devastating knock-on effect on other businesses in Battle and reduce footfall in our High Street.

“The banks fail to recognise that there are a lot of residents who do not use internet banking and this is particularly relevant in Rother which has an elderly population. I will be encouraging the town council to consider how to raise the strongest possible arguments for reversing this situation.

“A local resident said to me the other day: ‘when the banks needed public money they were given billions and this is how they repay us; they are making record profits and have little regard for the public’. Personally, I have to agree with these sentiments.”