Hastings Primark: everything you need to know before store opens in Priory Meadow

Priory Meadow is preparing to entertain shoppers with music and prize give-aways before Primark officially opens its doors.

Primark will be opening in the shopping centre on Wednesday at 10am.

Shoppers will be able to win prizes and enjoy free face painting between 11am and 1pm.

A spokesman for Priory Meadow said: “MORE Radio will be playing music out in Queens Square throughout the day to set the mood.

“Enjoy all our 50 stores and eateries while you’re here and look out for exclusive discounts across some of our great brands.”

If you cannot make it down to Primark on Wednesday, Priory Meadow will be hosting another day of shopping, music, exclusive offers and glitter between 12pm and 2pm on Saturday.

The Gypsy Shrine will be inside the mall outside H&M, armed with their full glitter and jewel kit, adorning people with glitter for free.

Jobs

The new store has created more than 120 jobs, according to Primark.

It will have two floors with 30,000sq ft of retail space including women’s, men’s and children’s fashions, footwear, accessories,lingerie, beauty and homeware.

The store will have free wi-fi and customer seating areas.

Employees will have a café with a kitchen area and bright décor. The space is designed to feel like a ‘home away from home’ for employees, said a spokesman.

Stuart Mitchell, director at NewRiver, owner of Priory Meadow said: “Primark is a fantastic addition to Priory Meadow and to Hastings.

“Primark perfectly complements the existing fashion retail mix at the centre and provides a broad and affordable range of on-trend wares for our 8.5 annual million shoppers.

“Primark will attract shoppers from further afield and has been extremely well received by the town since the deal was announced.”

The addition of Primark follows JD Sports’ recent upgrade to a new, larger store in the centre.

