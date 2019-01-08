Jempson’s Café in Bexhill to remain closed on Wednesday after ‘awful accident’

The managing director of a Bexhill café said it was ‘remarkable’ nobody was hurt when a car crashed into the front of the building.

The incident in Western Road, Bexhill, happened at 3.20pm on Tuesday (January 8) and caused ‘extensive damage’, according to Jempson’s.

A car has crashed into Jempson's Cafe, in Western Road, Bexhill

Read our original story here.

Stephen Jempson, the managing director of Jempson’s said: “We are very thankful, that whilst there has been considerable damage to the front of the shop, no one appears to have been hurt.

“This is remarkable when you consider how many of our colleagues were working in close proximity and how busy the pedestrian walkway outside can be.

“Our thoughts are also with the car driver in what appears to have been a most awful accident.”

A car has crashed into Jempson's Cafe, in Western Road, Bexhill

East Sussex Fire and Rescue said one person was ‘rescued’ from the vehicle which was lodged in the front window of the café.

Sussex Police said there were no reports of any injuries.

Jempson’s said there was extensive damage to the front of the shop but confirmed customers, colleagues and pedestrians ‘escaped injury’.

They added: “Our most sincere thanks to those who helped with the first response, the emergency services and colleagues working at the store.

“We will be closed on Wednesday and will re-open as soon as possible thereafter.”

Related stories:

Car crashes into Jempson’s Café in Bexhill