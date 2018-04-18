Lloyds Bank in Rye to close

The Lloyds Bank branch, in Rye, will close later this year as part of plans to close 49 branches nationwide as customers switch to online and telephone banking.

The branch, located in High Street, Rye, will close in October 2018.

A Lloyds Bank spokesman said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Lloyds Bank Rye branch in October 2018 due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in the branch being used less often.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and will be speaking to customers about the new mobile branch service, which will be on the road before the branch closes, as well as their nearest alternative branch, which is Hastings.

“The new mobile branch service will provide a vital service to the Rye area, by giving customers access to everyday banking services such as making deposits, withdrawing cash and paying bills.

“Customers can also continue to access their banking locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is a short walk from the branch.”

Lloyds Bank’s decision to close 49 branches nationwide is likely to affect more than 1,200 jobs

The banking giant said 1,230 jobs will be cut across its branch network and some central functions as part of the move.

However, the group insisted the overall job losses would be 305 as it is creating 925 roles elsewhere in the business. The company said it is investing £3 billion in technology and staff training as part of a three-year plan to transform the business.