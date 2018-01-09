Meal offers to wipe away January blues

Prezzo, which has restaurants across Sussex, is offering two food offers to help beat the January blues.

During the month, children can eat for £1 when adults order a main from the standard menu.

The company says that kids and tots can enjoy three courses and a drink.

This offer is valid on both the ‘Kids’ and ‘Tots’ menu.

To retrieve your voucher, head to the ‘offers’ section on Prezzo’s website and enter your email address.

Just show the code to one of your Prezzo team before ordering (either lunch or dinner) and they’ll do the rest.

Prezzo offers

You can also Liven Up Lunch with Prezzo’s £6.75 offer.

Prezzo can provide an Italian sandwich with fries or a mixed salad for just £6.75.

Try the vegetarian Caprese sandwich filled with pesto, tomato, avocado and fresh mozzarella or for a more meaty option, there’s the Meatball sandwich.

This offer is valid every Monday to Friday until 5pm throughout the January.