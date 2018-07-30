Owner explains why Hastings Pier was closed over weekend

The owner of Hastings Pier has explained why he closed the popular attraction over the weekend.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar said the wind and rain which swept into the town over the weekend meant the pier had to be closed for public safety.

In a statement, Mr Gulzar said: “We were left with no alternative but to close Hastings Pier at the weekend due to the adverse weather.

“We have enjoyed weeks of sunshine and visitors have been flocking onto the pier. It’s been a great time for us.

“But the weekend wind and rain proved very challenging and of course public safety was our number one concern.

“It was with great reluctance that we had to keep the pier closed for the weekend.

“It would have been irresponsible to have opened the pier.

“We wanted it to be open but it was not right and proper.”

Mr Gulzar said he was ‘delighted’ to reopen the pier this morning (July 30).