PICTURES: Celebrity Antiques Road Trip films at East Sussex auctioneers

An East Sussex auctioneers welcomed two famous faces this morning (Wednesday, July 11).
Burstow & Hewett, in Lower Lake, Battle, saw Kelly Brook and Denise van Outen visit its premises to film the BBC’s Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.
The pair visited the salerooms to start filming at 8am, and the sale started at 9am.
The programme is a team competition in which each celebrity has an expert auctioneer to help them buy items that they then enter for sale in a live auction the next day. All money raised goes directly to Children In Need.
Kelly Brook is best known for her work as a model, but has also worked as an actress and a television presenter. Denise van Outen is also known for being an actress, singer, dancer and presenter.