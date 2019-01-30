Primark reveals opening date of new Hastings store

Primark has revealed the opening date of its new Hastings store.

The fashion retailer will officially open its doors in Priory Meadow Shopping Centre on Wednesday, March 6, at 10am.

Hastings Primark

The new store has created more than 120 jobs.

It will have two floors with 30,000sq ft of retail space including women’s, men’s and children’s fashions, footwear, accessories,lingerie, beauty and homeware.

The store will have free wi-fi and customer seating areas.

Employees will have a café with a kitchen area and bright décor. The space is designed to feel like a ‘home away from home’ for employees, said a spokesman.

Stuart Mitchell, director at NewRiver, owner of Priory Meadow said: “Primark is a fantastic addition to Priory Meadow and to Hastings.

“Primark perfectly complements the existing fashion retail mix at the centre and provides a broad and affordable range of on-trend wares for our 8.5 annual million shoppers.

“Primark will attract shoppers from further afield and has been extremely well received by the town since the deal was announced.”

The addition of Primark follows JD sports recent upgrade to a new, larger store in the centre.

