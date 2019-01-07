These are the most expensive postcodes in East Sussex
Do you live in one of East Sussex’s most expensive postcodes? Here we look at the top ten ‘highly valued’ areas in the county according to the property website Zoopla.
Please note that the Zed-Index is the average property value in a given area based on current Zoopla Estimates. PROPERTY NEWS: An ethical property developer? Read more where about one’s woman’s journey as she tries to creates homes for people on smaller budgets.
1. TN7
TN7 is the most expensive area for properties, according to Zoopla, which has given an estimated ZED-Index of �899,499
Google Maps
2. BN45
Zoopla rates BN45 as the second most expensive area in East Sussex, with a ZED-Index of �695,243
Google Maps
3. TN20
The third most expensive postcode in East Sussex is TN20, with Zoopla giving it an estimated ZED-Index of �673, 418
Google Maps
4. TN5
TN5 has been given an estimated ZED-Index of �610,542
Google Maps
View more