This is what you can expect to earn in Hastings for the most popular jobs

How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Hastings?

Here are the most common job types in Hastings with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.

The average annual salary for a care assistant in Hastings is 23,165 - compared to a national average of 21,041 (Source: adzuna)

1. Care assistant

The average annual salary for a chef in Hastings is 22,752 - compared to a national average of 26,177 (Source: adzuna)

2. Chef

The average annual salary for a customer service advisor in Hastings is 22,367 - compared to a national average of 19,371 (Source: adzuna)

3. Customer service advisor

The average annual salary for an electrician in Hastings is 28,113 - compared to a national average of 35,304 (Source: adzuna)

4. Electrician

