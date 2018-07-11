Three generations of family rally to open new business

A large warehouse displaying antiques, industrial furniture and accessories has opened in Rye under the leadership of a man with more than 30 years of experience in the interiors industry.

David Cullingworth, who grew up in Bexhill, opened his new business Trend Antiques to the public on June 28 after 32 years of working in the kitchen and interiors industry.

After being made redundant in September 2017, Mr Cullingworth took some time out before deciding to set up his business.

He said: “While I was an employee, I never really thought about setting up my own business but after taking some time out I thought it would be a good idea.

“I am trying to approach the antiques industry with a fresh approach and applying a more showroom approach to appeal to the public and interior design/architectural circuit.

“The initial response from opening on June 28 has been strong and the feedback has been excellent so far. The showroom has certainly made an impact as we can do large impact items including large industrial work stations and French shop counters from a network of suppliers and contacts.”

Mr Cullingworth’s business operates out of Unit 2, 67-81 Winchelsea Road, Rye, displaying items sourced from a number of countries including the UK, Germany, Belgium and France.

The business is currently operated solely by Mr Cullingworth but he has plans to employ somebody in the workshop which also operates under the same roof.

Mr Cullingworth said he could not have opened his business without the support of his family.

He added: “This has been a real family effort with three generations helping with building the showroom from scratch with quite a lot of recycled materials and also in helping with the displays themselves.

“My partner Gerry has shown a real flair for that and become the ‘go to’ for getting my concepts turned into reality.

“Gerry along with my kids; Samantha, Katie, Elliott and Pearl alongside with my father, son in law and future son in law have all put in time and thoughts to the finished showroom.”