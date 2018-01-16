Canine suspects join line-up at True Crime Museum

The True Crime Museum opened its gates to some very special criminal canines on Sunday January 14.

The dogs lined up along owners, who enjoyed free admission to the White Rock attraction as part of a special promotion to celebrate #DressUpYourDogDay.

The pawfect pooches were encouraged to dress up for their visit as part of the national event and were welcomed with treats and mug shot photos.

Crimes the canines were accused of included theft of undergarments, stealing food and terrorising the Old Town.

The dog friendly attraction, set in seafront caves is a magnet for anyone fascinated by the dark world of crime.

Museum Curator, Joel Griggs said: “It was marvellous to see the event attract so much interest from dog lovers. Although the Museum is based on the dark subject of crime, this does not exclude anyone in the family who wishes to paying us a visit, even dogs!”

Group Bookings Co-ordinator, Rebecca Chester said: “We welcomed over 70 dogs of all different breeds, a big thanks to all who took part. All the dogs appeared to enjoy their experience at the museum and there were some great photos taken at the mugshot wall.

“Some owners said they didn’t realise that you could bring dogs into the museum, but when they heard about our event they took the opportunity to make their first visit.”

As well as welcoming dog visitors, the museum also raises some important crime issues of the devastating effect of dog fighting which is still happening in this country.

Suitable for all ages, wheelchair accessible and dog friendly, the museum presents a chilling but fascinating insight into the world of serial killers, forensics, gangsters, prisoners, poisoners and more.

The True Crime Museum on White Rock, Hastings welcomes dog visitors all year round, open daily 10am-5pm.

Dress Up Your Dog Day at The True Crime Museum, Hastings. Karin Watts with Halle.

Dress Up Your Dog Day at The True Crime Museum, Hastings. Pepper the pickpocket.

