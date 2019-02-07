Cash boost for Hastings and Rother Samaritans thanks to the police

Hastings and Rother Samaritans has paid thanks to Sussex Police after the charity was awarded a cash boost.

The charity, which supports people in emotional distress, was awarded £500 in recognition of its value to the community, Sussex Police said.

PCSO Daryl Holter is pictured handing over the cheque to Evia (branch director) and Steve (treasurer).

The funds have been used to buy new chairs, the charity said.

The branch’s director, who has not been named for reasons of confidentiality, said: “We’d like to say a very big thank you to Sussex Police for helping us in this way.

“We’ve used the cash to buy new chairs, which will be so beneficial to our volunteers who spend many hours sat talking to callers. Their comfort is of utmost importance.”

The donation, which comes from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF), was secured by Police Community Support Officer Daryl Holter.

He said: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to support the team at the Hastings and Rother Samaritans. The team provide a valuable service to the public, they offer emotional support through their listening scheme.

“They also open their doors every day of the week to those who would like to come into the branch and talk to a trained volunteer face-to-face.”

The Samaritans support people in emotional distress, providing a listening ear for those struggling to cope or at risk of harming themselves because things have got too much.

The Hastings and Rother branch in Andrew’s Square offers a safe and confidential service for people.

To find out more about the Police Property Act Fund and how you can apply for funding, please visit our website.