Cash boost for seven good causes at Rye Fund’s annual award ceremony

The Rye Fund held it’s tenth annual awards ceremony, presenting cheques to seven local good causes at Rye Town Hall last Wednesday (January 16).

Formed in 2008 The Rye Fund at Sussex Community Foundation is an endowment fund. An agreed percentage of the annual interest accrued is used to make grants to charities and community groups that benefit the local community. This latest round of awards brings the total cash presented since its inception to around £50,000.

Local Panel chairman Charles Bronsdon welcomed this year’s winners, who each received a certificate from Rye Mayor, Cllr Michael Boyd. Beneficiaries were: Jane Fitch for the Christmas Festival. She thanked the fund for support commissioning a Tenterden-based performing arts company to create a programme of street entertainment. John Lanigan for the project to digitalise the Museum’s collection of 35mm film and glass slides. Liz Butt, the Music Well. The grant will help expand the provision of music therapy to children and young people living in difficult circumstances. Robert Mortimer, Winchelsea Village Hall. The grant will help upgrade the kitchen facilities. John Wylie, the Camera 1066 Club. The funding will support members seeking to improve photographic skills. Laura Evans, Playden WI. The funding will help maintain the car park and surrounding hedges at the hall. Richard Moore, the Rye Academy. The funding will help with operating costs, providing free tuition/home practice instruments for pupils learning to play the Wurlitzer theatre organ.

Visit: http://ryefund.blogspot.com