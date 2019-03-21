Cats in need of loving new homes in the Hastings and Rother area

The RSPCA’s Bluebell Ridge Centre at Hastings has many rescue cats looking for loving new homes.

If you would like to adopt a cat from Bluebell Ridge, please visit their centre at Chowns Hill, just off The Ridge in Hastings, which is open 11am until 3pm every day, except Thursday. You can view all of the cats in need of a home at www.bluebellridge.org.uk.

Cats needing homes at RSPCA Bluebell Ridge in Hastings.''Leanne (left) and Jenny SUS-190320-121036001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Cats needing homes at RSPCA Bluebell Ridge in Hastings.''Molly SUS-190320-121023001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Cats needing homes at RSPCA Bluebell Ridge in Hastings.''Pepsi SUS-190320-120957001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

Cats needing homes at RSPCA Bluebell Ridge in Hastings.''Tilly SUS-190320-120840001 JPIMedia Buy a Photo

