Organisers of this year’s Sussex Day festivities in Bexhill are inviting people to join in a unique event as part of the celebrations.

A wheelchair and mobility scooter cavalcade along the seafront is planned but support is needed to make the event a success.

Juley Ross, one of the organisers, said: “Although we have been celebrating Sussex Day with a reading of the charter for quite a few years now, this year Sussex Day falls on a Saturday on June 16 and Bexhill will be full of interesting places to visit and things to see.

“A first will be a wheelchair/mobility scooter cavalcade along Bexhill’s seafront. All are very welcome to come along and dress up too.

“We have also had promises from a few shops and groups which should be doing special things in Bexhill.

“Di Paolo’s Cafe will be selling special Sussex ice cream.

“Rother Community Choir, a singing group, will be performing from 7pm at the De La Warr Pavilion on Sussex Day only and Jive Frenzy, a Le Roc dancing group will be dancing on the promenade, encouraging people to join in.”

Bexhill Seniors Club, in Eversley Road, will be serving free tea and coffee from 10am to 2pm and showing visitors around the club.

Paul Lendon, former Bexhill mayor, dressed in special Sussex attire, will be reading the Sussex Charter at noon.

He said two cavalcades are planned, one made up of skateboarders and BMX riders and the other made up of mobility scooters assembling by the Sovereign Light Café.

These will both meet by the De La Warr Pavilion at noon when Paul reads the Sussex Charter.

Juley said: “Other events are yet to be confirmed, but we urge all groups, shops and schools, who will be very welcome, to participate so please get in touch. We need your ideas.”

Those who want to take part should email Juley at juleyross@yahoo.co.uk or ring 07952 465314.

Are you doing anything special to celebrate Sussex Day. If so tell us about your event.